New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Union Minister Harsh Malhotra and other Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs met Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Thursday and inquired of her well-being.

The CM on Tuesday was attacked by Rajesh Khimji during 'Jan Sunvai' yesterday. The accused has been sent to a five-day police remand.

After meeting Delhi CM, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra reassured the public that she is recovering well and will soon resume her official duties.

He said, "All of us came to inquire about Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's well-being. She is completely healthy now. She will get back to her schedule soon. Such incidents take place, but they will not affect her routine of meeting people."

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, while speaking to ANI, emphasised the resilience and courage demonstrated by the Chief Minister in the aftermath of the attack.

She said, "All the 7 MPs of Delhi went to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's residence to inquire about her well-being. I assure the people of Delhi that there is nothing to worry about. Rekha Gupta is brave, and her morale is still high. She will keep meeting everyone the way she always has... The accused will not be spared."

Manoj Tiwari, another BJP MP, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting that the attack had not impacted the Chief Minister's morale or commitment to public service.

Tiwari said, "The CM's morale is not at all affected. The Jan Sunvai will continue as per the schedule. She will meet people again next Wednesday. She will get back to work from tomorrow... The CM is injured, but she is well now..."

Kamaljeet Sehrawat offered insights on the security aspect of the incident and said that the incident was not a "security lapse."

She said, "The CM is completely well. This incident has not affected her morale at all. She will soon appear among the people. It was not a security lapse, but it was not expected that a person from the public would do something like this. The police are doing their work."

BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri stated that the attack was a reflection of the Chief Minister's "rising popularity."

"The CM is well now and her morale is high. She is worried about the people of Delhi. Her routine will continue from tomorrow. CM's rising popularity is the only reason for the attack on her," Bhiduri said.

Meanwhile, the Central government has accorded Z-category security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta following an attack on her during a public grievance hearing named 'Jan Sunvai' on Wednesday, sources said on Thursday. (ANI)

