New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): As part of the Sewa Pakhwada celebrations marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, the BJP Delhi is hosting a Swadeshi Mela across 14 districts of the national capital.

The initiative highlights the Make in India campaign, with 75 local vendors showcasing and selling products manufactured under this initiative.

Also Read | What Is Digital ID Card? Know All About System Made Mandatory in UK To Curb Illegal Migration.

Vishnu Mittal, General Secretary of the BJP Delhi, is leading the Sewa Pakhwada. At the same time, the Vocal for Local initiative is overseen by Impreet Singh Bakshi, Secretary of the BJP Delhi, and Sarika Jain, another Secretary of the BJP Delhi.

The event, starting from today, will be organised till October 2.

Also Read | No More Reels on Delhi Metro! Dance Videos, Loud Music Banned Inside Coaches as DMRC Cracks Down on Disruptive Content.

The mela will be held at the following locations and dates:

September 25-27: Mehrauli

September 26: Outer Delhi

September 27: Keshavpuram, North East Delhi, New Shahdara, Mayur Vihar Shahdara, New Delhi, North West Delhi

September 28: West Delhi, Najafgarh, Chandni Chowk, Mayur Vihar, Karol Bagh, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, Najafgarh, South Delhi

September 27-28: South Delhi

Prominent leaders and chief guests attending the event include Praveen Khandelwal, Vishnu Mittal, Manoj Tiwari, Kapil Mishra, Harsh Malhotra, Bansuri Swaraj, Parvesh Saheb Singh, and Rambir Singh Bidhuri, among others.

The Swadeshi Mela aims to promote local entrepreneurship, encourage citizens to support indigenous products, and strengthen the spirit of self-reliance, in line with the government's Vocal for Local and Make in India vision.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a two-week-long Seva Pakhwada on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's birthday, which will conclude on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2. BJP has organised blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government.

Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, it aims to bring together communities, institutions, and individuals in a collective movement of Sewa (service), creativity, and cultural pride. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)