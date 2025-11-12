Assam [India], November 12 (ANI): Chief Minister of Assam, Hemanta Biswa Sarma, announced that the Assam Police has arrested five individuals in the Delhi blast case, for spreading offensive and provocative content online.

Taking it to X, the Chief Minister named five individuals: Mattiur Rehman from Darrang, Hassan Ali Mondal from Goalpara, Abdul Latif from Chirang, Wajhul Kamal from Kamrup, and Nur Amin Ahmed from Bongaigaon. The abovementioned have been arrested in the Delhi blast case, as the key accused for spreading aggressive content on the internet. Assam Police will continue to act swiftly and firmly against anyone misusing social media to spread hatred or glorify terror," he wrote on X.

Alongside, the security has tightened at the Guwahati Railway Station after the Delhi blasts, with Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) conducting thorough checking on the platforms.

Meanwhile, the explosion in a Hyundai i20 car near the Lal Quila metro station in New Delhi claimed the lives of at least eight people on Monday.

Earlier today, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected the DNA samples of the mother of the suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was allegedly driving the i-20 car in which the blast occurred near the Red Fort on November 10, killing eight people and injuring several others, said sources.

Her samples have been sent to the AIIMS forensic laboratory for further investigation, the sources added.

According to Delhi Police sources, suspect Umar was also seen with the i20 on the Mumbai Expressway and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, after which he was heading towards Delhi. Investigating agencies are investigating the vehicle's movement.

The sources added that after checking the footage on the vehicle's timeline, footage of his vehicle is emerging from various locations. Agencies are trying to determine whether any other vehicle was also accompanying his vehicle.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the recent Delhi car blast incident-- a terrorist attack executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module unearthed by Indian agencies, top sources said.

The team will function under the supervision of senior officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above, ensuring a coordinated and in-depth probe into the case.

The move comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formally handed over the investigation to the NIA, citing a terror angle behind the explosion. (ANI)

