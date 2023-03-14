New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Three friends dumped their friend's body in an underpass in the Vivek Vihar area of the national capital after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned, informed Delhi Police.

According to police, the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in met with an accident in which one of them was injured.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Says Merely Moving Hand Over Back and Head of Minor Girl Without Sexual Intent Does Not Amount to Outraging Modesty.

"The injured boy died later. He was then taken from the spot in the same auto-rickshaw by his three friends, However, instead of taking him to a hospital, they dumped him at an underpass in the Vivek Vihar area," a police officer said.

Further, according to the police, the auto-rickshaw belonged to one of the three accused persons.

Also Read | US-China Rivalry Led to Arms Race, Beijing Inducted 148 Warships in Last Decade, Says Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

"All three of them have been arrested and an investigation is underway," the officer added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)