New Delhi, November 13: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought permission from Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to investigate allegations against Satyendar Jain, former jail minister of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, for extorting money from high-profile prisoners during his tenure. The CBI has also requested permission to investigate the then Tihar Jail Superintendent Danics officer Raj Kumar, who allegedly aided in extorting money from one of the prisoners.

Jain and ex-Jail Superintendent Raj Kumar have been accused of extorting a large sum of money from "high profile prisoners", including conman Sukash Chandrashekhar in exchange for providing protection in jails. The Tihar jail us under the AAP government's jurisdiction. The CBI claimed that it had proof that Satyendar Jain allegedly 'extorted' and received money from Chandrashekar in various tranches to enable the alleged conman to live a peaceful and comfortable life in jail. Tihar Jail SP Gets Show Cause Notice After Two Inmates Shifted to Satyendar Jain’s Cell on AAP Minister’s Request

Sources said the CBI sent the request for prosecution to the LG and sought permission to prosecute Satyendar under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Earlier, the Supreme Court on November 6 extended the interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till November 24 in the money laundering case. Jain has been in custody since May last year after the Enforcement Directorate attached properties worth Rs. 4.81 crore belonging to five companies in the money laundering case against him and few others. Satyendar Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. Satyendar Jain Collapses in Tihar Jail! AAP Leader Hospitalised After Collapsing in Prison Bathroom Due to Dizziness

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)