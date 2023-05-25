New Delhi, May 25: AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was on Thursday admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital here after he collapsed in Tihar Jail due to dizziness, the party said.

Jain has been lodged in prison since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May. Delhi High Court Reserves Order on AAP Leader Satyendar Jain’s Bail Plea in PMLA Case.

"Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. He collapsed due to dizziness in bathroom of Tihar Jail. Even before this, Satyendar Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury," the Aam Aadmi Party said. Tihar Jail SP Gets Show Cause Notice After Two Inmates Shifted to Satyendar Jain’s Cell on AAP Minister’s Request.

On Monday, Jain was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital as he was feeling unwell.

