New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh on Wednesday directed all district election officers (DEOs) to speed up the process of enrolling young electors in the 18-19 and 20-29 age brackets to address the issue of their "under-representation in the electoral roll", officials said.

District magistrates or district election officers of all 11 districts on Wednesday met the CEO at his office here, the officials said.

The CEO directed them to speed up the process of enrolling young electors, according to a statement issued by the CEO Office.

Singh held a review meeting of all DEOs on the progress of Special Summary Revision (SSR) -2022 which started from November 1.

He directed all DEOs to boost up enrolment of young voters and monitor SSR activities on a daily basis.

Singh also asked about the measures to be taken to improve gender ratio in electoral rolls.

The Office of the CEO has already taken all necessary steps to spread awareness via various platforms of media during the ongoing exercise to motivate young electors to enrol as voters so that no voter is left behind, he said.

He emphasized that deletion of deceased and permanently shifted voters needs to be carried by following due procedure to improve the purity and accuracy of the voter list.

The Delhi CEO also directed the DEOs to understand and address any difficulties being faced by citizens of Delhi regarding their enrolment, and said it must be ensured that they are duly assisted.

Persons with disability be similarly facilitated to enrol as voters and also get marked as 'PwD Voters' in the electoral rolls for availing various accessibility services during election, he added.

He called upon all DEOs to exercise due sensitivity and empathy towards all marginalised sections of citizens, and assist them in getting enrolled as voters through special camps.

Singh directed that during the ongoing SSR, all duplicate or multiple entries be removed.

He exhorted all DEOs to fully achieve the objectives of the SSR as laid down by the Election Commission of India by mobilising the electoral machinery as well as the left out voters of all categories.

The SSR should be used as an opportunity to make the electoral rolls of all assembly constituencies inclusive and error-free, Singh said.

The Delhi CEO Office will hold special camps on November 27 and 28 across all polling stations in the city to facilitate enrolment of voters as part of the special summary revision (SSR) exercise, officials said on Tuesday.

As per the draft roll published on November 1, 2021, the total number of electors stand at 1,47,95,949, according to data shared by the CEO Office.

There is a decrease in the number of both male and female voters in the draft roll vis-a-vis the one published on January 15, according to data shared by the Delhi CEO.

The number of male, female and third gender electors are 80,88,031, 67,06,570 and 948 respectively, according to the latest draft roll.

Delhi's last electoral roll was published in January 2021, according to which the total number of eligible voters in the city had then stood at over 1.48 crore.

