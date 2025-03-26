New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): A day after presenting the National Capital's budget, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited certain areas of her constituency, Shalimar Bagh, on Wednesday, inspecting the newly inaugurated projects in the area and listening to the grievances of people.

The Delhi Chief Minister visited Ward 47 of Pitampura first, where she was going to inaugurate a new water pump. However, she instead told the senior citizens of the area to inaugurate it. She is planning to visit a total of 6 locations across the constituency.

She went around various wards of her constituency along with officers of the Delhi Jal Board and Public Works Department (PwD) while listening to the grievances of the people. Reportedly, some constituents conveyed to her some water pumps or street lights are not working, and sewers being clogged.

Earlier on March 25, while presenting the Rs 1 lakh crore budget of Delhi, CM Gupta took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party, saying that the national capital was handed over "in a in which there was no infrastructure."

"Our aim is to establish infrastructure in Delhi... Now, Delhi will be discussed but not only for traffic jams... This megacity turned into an anarchist capital because of damaged roads, traffic jams and incomplete projects... More money was spent on national advertisements than government projects," the CM claimed in the Delhi Assembly.

"Today, the Yamuna is struggling with sewage and polluted water. We are committed to cleaning the Yamuna River. It is not just a river for us; it is our cultural heritage. Rs 500 crores have been allocated to develop 40 decentralised sewage plants so that any sewage water is not released directly in the Yamuna River..." she added.

The Delhi government has increased this year's budget by 31.8 per cent, increased from Rs 76,000 crores to Rs 1 Lakh crore, according to the Delhi CM.

Rs 19,291 crore has been allocated for education, an increase of 17 pc from last time. Similarly, the budget for the transport sector, including for roads and bridges Rs 12,952 crore, an increase of 73 pc. Housing and Urban Development projects budget has been increased by 9 pc from last year. (ANI)

