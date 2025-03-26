Arrah, March 26: A man killed a girl and her father before shooting himself dead at Ara Railway Station in Bihar on Tuesday, police said. As per the police, the victims have been identified as Anil Sinha and his daughter, Jiya Kumari. The gunman was identified as Aman Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Bhojpur. The incident occurred on the Railway overbridge connecting platforms 2 and 3, police added. Bihar Horror: Man Shoots Father-Daughter Duo Dead at Ara Railway Station, Then Kills Himself; Distubing Videos Surface.

"On the overbridge between platforms 3 and 4 of Ara Railway Station, three people have died of gunshot wounds. According to the eyewitness, a man aged 23-24 years shot at a girl aged 16-17 years and her father. He later shot himself... Due investigation will follow," ASP Parichay Kumar said. The authorities are gathering evidence and statements to ascertain the exact motive behind the attack. RPF Senior Commandant Prakash Panda said that the murder weapon has been seized, adding that further investigation is underway. Nityanand Rai’s Nephew Shot Dead in Bhagalpur: Vishwajeet Yadav Killed Over Water Dispute With Brother in Bihar.

Man Kills Girl, Her Father and Shoots Himself Dead

Shocking News Coming From #Bihar: Triple murder at Ara railway station Young man shot dead father and daughter, then he shot himself.#Arrah, Bihar, where a 23-24-year-old man shot dead a 16-17-year-old girl and her father before taking his own life. pic.twitter.com/fjfcHbov3B — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 26, 2025

"Three people have died. The accused, Aman Kumar, a 24-year-old man, a resident of Bhojpur, shot dead Jiya Kumari and her father, Anil Sinha. He later shot himself. We are investigating... We will make arrangements for CCTV cameras. Although there are around 40 cameras at the railway station, we will get some installed on the foot over bridge. Murder weapon has been seized," Panda said. Further details are awaited.

