New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): As the initial trends in the counting of votes for the Delhi civic body polls witness a see-saw pattern, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Adesh Gupta on Wednesday said that the people of the city will take "revenge" for Arvind Kejriwal's corruption and betrayal and added that his party will come to power for the fourth time.

Gupta predicted that the AAP, which is presently leading on 94 wards (and won 39) as per the latest trends, will get less than 100 wards.

The people of Delhi will take revenge for the manner in which Delhi CM indulged in corruption and betrayed them. I trust the people of Delhi. We raised issues, exposed AAP's corruption and revealed their failures. We're going to come to power in MCD, for the 4th time: Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.

"The BJP is not only giving a tough fight, but it will also win. We have been in power for 15 years, we have done good work. We will get the majority once the final results come. Arvind Kejriwal had predicted 20 seats for the BJP. AAP will get less than 100 seats. Despite the anti-incumbency of 15 years, we are performing well," Gupta said while speaking to the reporters.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said that the AAP had predicted winning 220 seats, and winning anything lesser than that is a loss for the party.

"It has to be seen who wins in the close contest. But in a way, AAP has lost. They had claimed that they would win 220 seats. Those who claimed such thumping majority, where are they sitting today?" he said.

Earlier today, speaking to ANI, BJP leader Harish Khurrana said that the exit polls were proven wrong in the previous MCD elections and it will be repeated again in the city this time also.

"The BJP is confident. The next Mayor of Delhi will be from the BJP. We have worked. The BJP was predicted to win 50 seats in the last elections as well, but we won with two-third majority," he said.

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj also exuded confidence that his party will win with a huge margin and get over 180 seats.

"We are going to get more than 180 seats. If voters favour us, we can also cross 230 seats. Mayor will be from our party. I think exit polls are pointing towards the victory of Aam Aadmi Party," he said. (ANI)

