New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): In the matter of the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday, a case has been registered u/s 109(1) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (Attempt to murder, Imprisonment for 10 years and fine) at Civil Lines police station. The accused has been taken into police custody.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Special Cell team are interrogating the accused, who has been identified as Rajesh. According to the Delhi police, Rajesh came to Delhi for the first time from Rajkot by train yesterday morning, and he stayed at Gujarati Bhavan in Civil Lines.

The Delhi police claim that Rajesh was talking to his friend in Gujarat on the phone, informing him that he had reached CM House in Shalimar Bagh.

Police will seek the remand of the accused Rajesh. Further investigation is going on from all possible angles.

Meanwhile, following the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, CCTV footage obtained from the Chief Minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh revealed that the attacker was planning the attack for the past 24 hours, Delhi CMO said on Wednesday.

"The cowardly attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is part of a well-planned conspiracy. The CCTV footage obtained from the Chief Minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh has made it clear that the attacker had started preparing for this attack at least 24 hours in advance," CMO said.

The attacker did the recce of the CM's residence and attempted the attack in a planned manner. The video has been handed over to the police, and an investigation is underway into the matter.

"It is seen in the footage that the attacker did a recce of the Chief Minister's residence, made a video of the place and attempted to attack in a planned manner. This video has been handed over to the police, and an intensive investigation is going on in this regard," the statement said. (ANI)

