New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday extended his greetings on Holi and appealed to the public to celebrate the festival with love and harmony.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also extended his greetings on the occasion.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours bring new happiness and joy to your life. Celebrate this festival together with mutual love and harmony."

