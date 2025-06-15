Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 15 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal during her visit to Ludhiana, Punjab, accusing him of failing to address spurious liquor deaths and mismanaging the state's governance.

CM Gupta was attending a public meeting, campaigning for the Bhartiya Janata Party's candidate, Jiwan Gupta, for the Ludhiana West by-election scheduled for June 19.

Aam Aadmi Party (BJP) has fielded sitting Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora as its candidate for the Ludhiana West seat.

Addressing a gathering, Gupta said, "People are dying from spurious liquor, but what are you (Arvind Kejriwal) doing? You are grabbing the land of poor farmers in connivance with the builder mafia. The people of Delhi, who had given you so much support, got a little angry with you, and you came and sat in Punjab... Arvind Kejriwal has hollowed out the state government... Toda, you have buried it under a debt of 4 lakh crores due to your wrong policies." Her remarks targeted Kejriwal's leadership in Punjab, where AAP governs, alleging financial ruin and neglect of public welfare.

Gupta also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor's success and criticised Kejriwal's silence on the operation.

She stated, "Every person in the country was happy with Operation Sindoor... None of the drones (of Pakistan) crossed the Punjab border, which happened under PM Narendra Modi's guidance. But you did not utter a word in its praise... There was not a single Punjabi or Sikh minister in 10 years of your tenure in the Delhi government. The entire Punjab government runs under the command of Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Bibhav Kumar, and Raghav Chadha. What do they have to do with Punjab?"

She was earlier welcomed by Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha leaders in Sirhind of Fatehgarh Sahib district. (ANI)

