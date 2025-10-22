New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday assured the public that preparations for the upcoming Chhath Puja festival are in full swing, with special focus on cleanliness, infrastructure, and ensuring a smooth celebration for all devotees across the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, CM Gupta said the government is committed to creating a safe and hygienic environment for worshippers. "The government is making every effort to ensure that our devotees stand in clean water and offer prayers. The government is working to ensure that all the events of this festival are conducted without any hindrance," she stated.

The Chief Minister announced the launch of a special cleanliness campaign starting on Wednesday. "A special cleanliness campaign will begin in which all our public representatives, MPs, MLAs, and Councillors, will visit all the ghats in their areas where Chhath Puja is to be held and conduct special cleanliness campaigns," she added.

She further elaborated on the government's efforts, saying, "Model Chhath ghats are being constructed. Last time, programs were held at only 929 locations, but this time, more than 1,000 applications have already been received. All applications that come in will be provided with arrangements by the government. One Chhath ghat will be built in each district. Programs will be conducted in accordance with the entire religious atmosphere."

"Toilets and other facilities are also being ensured. All events will be conducted smoothly. From today, a special cleanliness campaign is being launched. All public representatives will visit their respective ghats and run special cleanliness drives," she added.

Addressing past grievances related to the festival, the Chief Minister stated, "... In 2021, the government filed an FIR against individuals who had gathered to celebrate Chhath at the Yamuna River under Section 188 of the IPC for public disobedience. The FIR was filed against them by invoking that section. Whatever FIRs or cases were filed by previous governments, we will take back all those complaints under our government, and we will withdraw all those cases."

Chhath Puja, which begins on October 25 and spans four days, is a significant cultural and religious festival observed in gratitude to the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth. It involves strict rituals, fasting, and communal gatherings at water bodies for the offering of prayers.

The festival attracts a large number of women devotees and is often marked by a break from daily household chores. It holds particular importance in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, and is widely celebrated by migrants from these regions residing in Delhi and elsewhere. (ANI)

