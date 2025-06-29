Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta completed Govardhan Parikrama in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Saturday.

Prior to Parikrama, the Delhi Chief Minister, speaking to ANI on Friday, said, "Today we have come for Govardhan Parikrama with our team. We will also have darshan of Banke Bihari... Everyone is very excited. I have been coming here for years... I have come here for the first time after becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi..."

Govardhan mountain is situated at a distance of 25 km from Mathura on the Mathura-Deeg road. According to the legend, Lord Krishna kept this mountain (Giriraj Parvat) on his little finger (finger) for seven days and nights to save the Brajwasis from the fierce rains and storms caused by the anger of Indra, the king of the gods, as stated on the UP government's official website.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in a mock Parliament programme organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha, where the Emergency was discussed. Gupta described it as a "meaningful experience" and emphasised the importance of understanding this dark chapter in India's history.

She said the country was turned into a jail on June 25, 1975, with lakhs of people imprisoned and democracy crushed.

Gupta added that the women of Delhi learnt about this dark chapter and stressed the need for the nation to stay united to prevent such a crisis in the future.

Speaking to the reporters, Rekha Gupta said, "It felt great to participate in the mock parliament programme organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha, where the Emergency was discussed. Whatever happened in the country on 25 June 1975, the country was turned into a prison. Lakhs of people were sent to jail. By murdering democracy, a dark chapter was added to the country's history. Today, the women of Delhi gained knowledge about that chapter. To ensure such a crisis never befalls the country again, the entire nation will unite to fight this battle."

Earlier, on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the 34th Mango Festival at the Tyagraj Stadium in Delhi. The festival saw active participation from farmers, agricultural experts, and mango producers, providing a platform for sharing challenges, innovations, and opportunities.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Rekha Gupta interacted with farmers, agricultural experts, and mango producers at the event venue, gathering information about their challenges, opportunities, and innovations. (ANI)

