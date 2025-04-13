New Delhi [India], Apr 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off a marathon in Delhi on the occasion of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti.

Speaking at the event, CM Gupta said, "A wonderful walkathon was organized by the Delhi government on the occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar's Jayanti, and hundreds of children participated in this. In today's time, he should not only be remembered but lived through our actions. The Delhi government is fully committed to walking the path shown by Babasaheb, following the principles he laid down, and providing rightful education, health, and equality to the people. No one can do what he did for the citizens of the country... We have made a scheme under which every child will read about him and remember him..."

CM also slammed previous governments for politicizing Babasaheb Ambedkar by linking him to a specific caste.

"Previous governments wanted to do politics in the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar and link him to a classified caste, but he was a hero not just for a classified caste, but for the whole world... Ask the opposition leader if they are present in India to celebrate Babasaheb's birth anniversary," she added.

The Ambedkar Jayanti, commemorating Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary, is scheduled to be observed on April 14.

Dr Ambedkar, commonly known as Babasaheb, dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of the untouchables, women, and labourers.

Born into a poor Dalit family on 14 April 1891, Ambedkar became India's first independent law minister, the principal architect of the Constitution of India and a founding father of the Republic of India.

He also campaigned against the social discrimination of Dalits and inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in 1956.

Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990. (ANI)

