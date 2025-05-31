New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 'Apheresis Machine' at Lions Blood Centre in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh on Saturday.

The 'Apheresis Machine' donated by New India Assurance Company Limited was dedicated to public service.

In the post on X, Rekha Gupta said, "Today, I inaugurated the 'Apheresis Machine' donated by New India Assurance Company Limited at the Lions Blood Center in Shalimar Bagh and dedicated it to the public service."

"This will further strengthen the importance of blood donation and more and more lives can be saved by helping needy patients. This is an important and commendable step towards building a healthy society," she said in the post on X.

This state-of-the-art machine will make blood platelet and plasma donation more secure.

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM participated in the '100 Din Seva Ke' program on the occasion of completing 100 days of the BJP government in Delhi. The Delhi CM tore into her predecessor, saying that they had claimed to be common people who became greedy for power, while her government was working on the streets among the people.

"When the movement started from Ramlila Maidan, thousands and lakhs of people joined it, I joined too, others also joined...Everyone supported it, thinking something better would happen in Delhi and the country. Those people who used to say that they are not greedy for power became so greedy that they could not see anything except power...My cabinet, our MLAs, all the public representatives continuously work on the streets among the people..."

The Delhi CM also criticised the previous AAP government for questioning the valour of the Armed Forces.

Speaking with actor Anupam Kher, Rekha Gupta said, "I feel very sad when I think about those people who used to sit in the chair (of Chief Minister) and raised questions on the Indian Armed Forces and used to join hands with the enemies of the nation...Operation Sindoor increased the respect for women. I thank PM Modi for that...All the women of the nation salute the armed forces for destroying the terrorist sites in enemy territory..."

She added that the bravery shown by the armed forces had strengthened the pride of Indian women. "Together we bow down to those who have shown bravery in the Operation Sindoor," she said.

Later, she recited a poem titled "I Am Sindoor Too". "I am patient in silence, I am brave in challenge. Yes, I am Sindoor too, I am the slaughterer of terrorists, I am the limit of courage, I am Jeevan Daatri, I am Sahar's Sakshi, I am Vermilion. I am the gift of every daughter-in-law. I am India's tomorrow, and today I am Hindustani modesty, yes, I am Sindoor."

When Anupam Kher asked why she loved Delhi, Rekha Gupta shared her deep admiration for the city's cultural diversity. "What I like best about Delhi is unity. This is the form of Ek Mini India, Ek Bharat...Shreshtha Bharat," she said.

She also explained that people from every part of India live in Delhi, and together they celebrate each other's traditions and festivals. "Today, if we all celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi of Maharashtra, we also play Garba of Gujarat enthusiastically. When you celebrate the 'Teej' of Haryana, 'Chhath Puja' of Bihar is also celebrated with great ceremony," she added.

Gupta also revealed the first decision of her government, saying, "We will celebrate the State Day of every state here and the government will always stand in the happiness and sorrow of every state." (ANI)

