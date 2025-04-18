New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI) : Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma, on Friday conducted an inspection of key waterlogging-prone locations in the national capital, including the Minto Bridge area.

Speaking to reporters at the Minto Bridge site, Chief Minister Gupta said," We have come to Minto Bridge to inspect the area where a whole bus had got submerged due to waterlogging. To prevent a similar waterlogging situation and to find a timely solution, we have come here. Pumps which switch on automatically when the water level rises have been installed here. Water pump operators will be deployed here for all 24 hours during the rainy season."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Delhi government launched an inspection drive across several schools under the supervision of the District Magistrate (DM), issuing notices to 10 schools and initiating the process of derecognising institutions found to be in serious violation of norms.

During the inspections, the DM was accompanied by senior academicians and officials from the Directorate of Education.

The action comes amid rising concerns over dummy schooling and the neglect of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students.

Dummy schooling refers to the practice where students are enrolled on paper but do not attend classes, often to focus exclusively on coaching for competitive exams.

This crackdown follows the identification of at least 20 schools allegedly engaged in such operations.

This development also comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed strict action against private schools over arbitrary fee hikes. The issue came to light during a Jan Samvaad at her residence, where concerned parents brought it to her attention.

One such incident involved the Queen Mary School in Model Town. Reacting immediately, the Chief Minister instructed the Education Department to identify such schools and issue notices.

CM Gupta assured that the Delhi Government will not tolerate any tampering with a child's future, and strict action will be taken against the guilty institution. (ANI)

