New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Delhi Congress on Tuesday filed a complaint with the State Election Commission against an alleged inflammatory speech made by the Sadar Bazar Ward president of BJP's Yuva Morcha on November 19.

A Delhi Congress delegation led by its president Anil Chaudhary met the state election commission to file the complaint.

Former Delhi Minister Haroon Yusuf, Chairman of the Delhi Congress Communications Department Anil Bhardwaj, and former MLA Vijay Lochav too were part of the delegation.

"It is an alarming state of affairs that BJP and its outfits have started poisoning the peaceful environment of Delhi during the MCD Elections. Delhi people have not forgotten the grim memories of riots in Delhi during the year 2020," Chaudhary wrote in his complaint to the SEC.

He said that the Commissioner assured the Congress delegation that he would look into their complaint and take appropriate action.

