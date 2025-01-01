New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) A court here has acquitted three men who allegedly hit a man on his head with a pistol butt while robbing his motorcycle and mobile phone in 2019, saying the victim had turned hostile and failed to identify the alleged assailants.

Additional Sessions Judge Geetanjali was hearing the case against the three accused against whom the Shaheen Bagh police station had registered a case for causing hurt while committing robbery.

In an order dated December 24, the judge noted that when the victim was asked to identify the accused in the court, he said none of them was present.

"He was declared hostile by the State and cross-examined by the additional public prosecutor (APP). Despite best efforts by the APP, he (victim) has denied the material suggestion that he is intentionally not identifying the accused persons since he has been won over by them," the judge said.

The court said as the complainant did not support the prosecution's case, the three accused were entitled to the benefit of the doubt.

It acquitted them, saying the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt that it was accused Aadil Khan, Faez Ismail and Mohammad Umair who robbed complainant Syed Mohammad Fuzail of his mobile phone and motorcycle at gunpoint, or injured him, and fled the spot.

According to the FIR, the trio robbed the complainant near the Okhla Vihar metro station and also hit him on his head with the butt of a country-made pistol around 1 am on April 5, 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)