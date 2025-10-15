New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): A Special CBI court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue has awarded a life sentence to two, including a Delhi College of Engineering graduate, for the daylight murder of a TCS Engineer in Noida ten years back in April 2015. The deceased Ankit Chauhan was shot dead in his new Fortuner car in Sector 50 Noida, on April 13.

It was alleged that Ankit was shot dead during attempted robbery of the new Fortuner Car near Barola bypass.

Special CBI Judge Jyoti Kler awarded life sentence to Shashank Jadon and Manoj Kumar after convicting them for the offences of criminal conspiracy of murder, attempt to murder and robbery, murder, attempt to murder, attempt to robbery, destruction of evidence.

Additionally the court sentenced Shashank Jadon for the offences under Arms Act.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on Shashank and Rs 50,000 on Manoj Kumar.

Shashank Jadon is an engineer from the prestigious Delhi College of Engineering. He took path to crime after heavy loss in property business.

The court, while sentencing the convicts, expressed a serious view on the daylight murder of the deceased on a national highway.

"The Court cannot lose sight of the fact that the offence was committed in the broad daylight on a national highway, which reflects fearlessness and utter disregard for the law of the land," the Special Judge said in the sentence order passed on October 13.

The court also consider the facts that the convicts are of young age which certainly is a mitigating factor, however, young age of the victim also cannot be forgotten who left behind his old-aged parents and a young widow.

"Court cannot lose sight of the sufferings that the family of the victim has undergone," the court said in the order.

Both Shashank and Manoj Kumar were convicted on September 20, 2025.

Initially, a case was lodged at police station Sector 49 Noida on the complaint Dharamveer Chauhan the father of Ankit. Convicts could not be traced.

Thereafter, the complainant had moved a plea before the Allahabad High Court seeking a CBI probe. The High Court had directed a CBI investigation on April 26, 2016.

As per prosecution, Ankit Chauhan, a young Engineer employed with TCS, was shot dead in the broad daylight on 13.04.2015. This incident occurred at Barola Byepass, Sector 50, Noida, U.P. Ankit Chauhan was returning to his home at that time in his new car, the Fortuner, bearing the temporary number UDB 0044239. He was accompanied by Gagan Dudhoriya, his friend, who survived the attack and is the sole eye witness of the prosecution.

Complainant had alleged that Ankit Chauhan was returning home from Sector 135, Noida, U.P., alongwith Gagan Dudhoriya, when his Fortuner car was overtaken and stopped car at the place of the incident.

Two boys came out of the said car. They fired gun shots at Ankit Chauhan who suffered fatal injuries. The boys ran away after firing the gun shots. Ankit Chauhan was taken to Hospital in Noida, U.P., where he was declared brought dead.

It was alleged that co-accused Pankaj Kumar was a friend of Shashank Jadon. Their fathers used to work together for Railways. He suggested to Shashank Jadon that they may rob a new Fortuner car and sell it to one Satpal Bhati, who used to deal in stolen vehicles, to earn easy money.

Shashank Jadon liked the proposal of Pankaj Kumar, who suggested that for carrying out the robbery of Fortuner car they may use his licensed .32 bore revolver and the robbery shall be committed on national highway. They involved the accused Manoj Kumar also in their plan, the court noted. (ANI)

