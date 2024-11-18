New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) A court here on Monday denied Delhi Police more time to complete investigation in an alleged Al-Qaeda module case in which 11 people were arrested from across Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, a counsel associated with the matter said.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur dismissed the application moved by Special Cell of Delhi Police, seeking extension of the period of investigation beyond 90 days from the arrest of the accused, the counsel said.

The police had on August 22 informed that it had arrested the accused persons, while busting the module, which was led by one Ishtiyaq of Ranchi, Jharkhand, and that it was aspiring to declare a 'khilafat' and execute serious terrorist activities within the country.

As per law, prior permission of a court is required to proceed with the investigation and file a chargesheet beyond three months from the arrest of an accused, failing which he is entitled to statutory bail.

The application claimed that the police needed more time to complete its investigation and submit its charge sheet, considering serious nature of the allegations.

The police recently told the judge that the "accused persons planned to accumulate funds for jihad through Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme", alleging that two of the arrested persons were beneficiaries of PM-Kisan and had given money for purchase of arms for terror activities.

The police had recovered one AK-47 rifle, a .38 bore revolver, six live cartridges of .38 bore, 30 live cartridges of .32 bore, and 30 live cartridges for the AK-47, among other items.

