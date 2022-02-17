New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for allegedly giving provocative speeches to incite BJP members to use criminal force against the protesting farmers last year.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta dismissed the complaint, saying neither the alleged speech was given, nor its consequences ensued within the jurisdiction of his court.

“Since, in the present matter, neither the alleged speech was given nor its consequences ensued within the jurisdiction of this court, hence, I am of the considered view that this court has no territorial jurisdiction in the present matter,” the judge said.

The judge noted the submissions of the Delhi police that no cognizable offence was made out against the chief minister as the incident took place in Chandigarh.

The alleged video of Khattar giving provocative speeches was recorded in Chandigarh which does not fall in the jurisdiction of Delhi, the police said.

The court noted the submission and dismissed the complaint filed by advocate Amit Sahni.

However, it said that the complainant was at liberty to approach the court of competent jurisdiction, as per law.

Sahni had alleged that a controversial video of the chief minister and BJP member was recorded during a meeting with the workers belonging to the party's 'Kisan morcha' at his residence at Chandigarh on October 3, 2021.

The complaint accused that Khattar had committed offence under various sections, including 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

It claimed that in the video, the CM was seen instigating party workers to use criminal force against the protesting farmers and “to create 500- 600-1,000 volunteers in every district of north and west Haryana, and be ready to face sticks, imprisonment, which will make them big leaders.”

The petition urged the court to summon the Khattar and punish him in accordance with the law, and also direct the police officials concerned to conduct an investigation against him by lodging an FIR.

