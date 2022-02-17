New Delhi, February 17: A suspicious bag was found on the road in the Old Seemapuri area of Delhi on Thursday. According to Delhi Police sources, during the Ghazipur IED case investigation, Special Cell got information about a house in Old Seemapuri.

When Delhi Police Special Cell team reached the place, the said house was closed and a suspicious bag was found on the road. The fire department and National Security Guard (NSG) were informed to rush to the spot. Calls Regarding Unattended Bags and Bomb Threats at Two Different Places in Delhi.

An investigation is underway. Further details awaited. On January 14, an unclaimed bag was recovered in front of Gate No 1 of Ghazipur Mandi, Delhi. An IED was found inside the bag which was later diffused by NSG. The Delhi Police suspect Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI hand in thie case.

