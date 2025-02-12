India News | Delhi Court Refuses Chargesheet Cognisance Against AAP's Somnath Bharti

A Delhi court has refused to take the cognisance of a chargesheet against AAP leader Somnath Bharti in a case of misconduct at a polling station.

Agency News PTI| Feb 12, 2025 06:12 PM IST
India News | Delhi Court Refuses Chargesheet Cognisance Against AAP's Somnath Bharti

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) A Delhi court has refused to take the cognisance of a chargesheet against AAP leader Somnath Bharti in a case of misconduct at a polling station.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal said on February 11 that carrying cellphones or videography or photography at the polling station would have been an offence if it compromised with the secrecy of casting of votes.

According to the prosecution, Bharti, along with his associated on May 25, 2024 entered a polling area and videographed the poll procedure besides searching the polythene packets of polling agents.

They returned to the polling booth after being removed which is punishable under law, it alleged.

"The video (purportedly recorded by the accused persons) that has been placed on record by the prosecution is not of the polling station but of the polling premises. None of the EVMs can be seen in the video. Thus, by making the aforesaid video, the accused persons cannot be made criminally liable," it held.

However, appropriate action, including seizure of the cellphone could be taken against them by the presiding officer or other authorities as provided under the rules for such an offence, the judge added.

On the allegation of Bharti and others returning to the polling booth, the court said the chargesheet showed that the accused did not enter the same booth.

"There does not exist sufficient ground for taking cognisance of the offence punishable under Section 132 of The Representation of People Act. No other offence appears to be made out from the chargesheet. Accordingly, cognisance in the present case is declined," held the court.

