New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Delhi Court on Friday reserved order on anticipatory bail plea of Lok Jansakti Party (LJP) MP Prince Raj Paswan in connection with an alleged rape case against him.

Special Judge MK Nagpal reserved the order on the anticipatory bail plea of LJP MP Prince Raj Paswan after hearing arguments from both sides.

The Court said that it will pronounce order on anticipatory bail plea on Monday.

Delhi Police has opposed the anticipatory bail petition of Paswan.

During the hearing in the court, Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat submitted that we need custodial interrogation of him to recover the alleged video clips having objectionable content as claimed by the victim.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa along with Advocate Nitesh Rana submitted that this is a case of honey trap and extortion. There is no rape victim here, it's a false case.

"The rape case against my client is a frivolous case. My client is innocent. The complainant and her friend have been extorting him since 2020 and my client lodged an FIR of extortion in the Parliament Street Police Station on February 10 this year. She threatened to malign his reputation if he did not pay the extortion amount. He gave her Rs 2 Lakh but the extortion still continued. After the filing of FIR by my client, both the complainant and her friend had to take an anticipatory bail from the court," lawyers for Prince Raj further argued.

The victim/complainant girl herself was present in the court during the hearing and made a sensitive allegation against LJP Leader.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Prince Raj Paswan, accused of the alleged sexual assault case, on Tuesday 14th September, had moved an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, seeking protection from arrest in the matter.

Prince, who is also the president of the Bihar unit of the party, was booked in the national capital on September 9 for allegedly raping a former party member.

Nitesh Rana lawyer for Prince Raj earlier in an interview had said that the complainant/victim had filed a complaint on May 31 in Parliament Street Police Station but in the preliminary inquiry, police found that there was no offence committed by Prince.

"The complainant had refused to cooperate with the police during the investigation, in the preliminary investigation report, the police found that no offence was committed by my client and this is a pure case of extortion," he added.

The woman, who claims that she was an LJP worker, has alleged that she was raped and molested while she was unconscious. An FIR was registered after the instructions of a Delhi court almost three months after the victim filed a complaint with the police in Delhi. (ANI)

