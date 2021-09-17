New Delhi, September 17: Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojna on Friday.

"I wish our Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very happy birthday. He has given a direction to not only India, but the world as well," said Vaishnaw while talking to media.

Speaking further, he said, "Today, Railways is giving a small gift to our PM. Skill development and upliftment of the underprivileged and the deprived is extremely close to his heart. Keeping this in mind, we are launching Railway Kaushal Vikas Yojna, which will provide training to 50,000 people in skills that are relevant in the world today."

The scheme is free of cost for all, as per the minister.

"Programmes related to this scheme are being held in distant places where a lot of facilities are not available. We will also make a Mobile Skill Development Unit, which can travel in very remote areas. The aim is to train people to gain employment wherever there is scope for employment," added Vaishnaw.

The BJP has made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Modi with the launch of the "Seva or Samarpan Abhiyan" campaign. The campaign will begin on September 17 and conclude on October 7.

