New Delhi, September 17: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Gujarat, Rajasthan and parts of Madhya Pradesh over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather bulletin. In its all-India weather forecast, the IMD said that under the influence of the well-marked low-pressure area and its associated cyclonic circulation, fairly widespread rainfall with very heavy rainfall is expected to lash Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during the next three days. The IMD said that a well-marked low-pressure area lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh & adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh. It is very likely to weaken into a low-pressure area during the next 24 hours and become less marked during subsequent 48 hours

Under the influence of the well-marked low-pressure area and its associated cyclonic circulation; fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely over Gujarat Region, Rajasthan, and West Madhya Pradesh during the next 3 days. Meanwhile, rainfall activity over Gujarat State is likely to increase from September 19. "Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Gujarat State and East Rajasthan during 19th-21st September, 2021. Scattered rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over East Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter", the IMD said. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Odisha, West Bengal Brace for Heavy Rainfall Till September 19, Cyclonic Circulation Likely To Develop Over Bay of Bengal Tomorrow.

Giving details about the weather conditions in parts of India, the IMD said that fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh during September 19-21. "Light to moderate rainfall activity is very likely over rest parts of northwest India during the next 5 days", it added.

