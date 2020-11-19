New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): With 7,486 new cases, the Covid-19 tally in the national capital on Wednesday crossed the five lakh mark. The city recorded 131 fatalities over the last 24 days, the highest number of deaths in a single day, pushing the death toll in the city to 7,943.

These fresh cases were detected on the basis of 19085 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests conducted today, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi State Heatlh department. Rapid antigen test conducted today stood at 43,147.

The positivity rate was recorded at 12.03 per cent and the total recoveries was recorded at 6,901.

The total number of COVID19 cases in Delhi stands at 5,03,084. Total numbers of 42,458 cases are active in the state, the Delhi bulletin said.

The Centre has taken steps to increase the availability of ICU beds in the national capital in view of the rise in cases.

Additional Chief Secretary (Services), took a review meeting of all district magistrates on Covid-19 management.

Principal Secretary Health and Family welfare, took a meeting of Medical Directors/Medical Superintendents of dedicated Covid Hospitals of Delhi Government, authorities said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has convened an all-party meeting at 11 am tomorrow to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. (ANI)

