New Delhi, November 18: Delhi on Wednesday reported the highest single-day death due to COVID-19 so far. In the national capital, 131 people succumbed to coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, 7,486 new COVID-19 cases were also reported in Delhi on November 18. Delhi's COVID-19 cases also crossed five lakh-mark. Till now, 5,03,084 people have contracted coronavirus in the national capital. A total of 7,943 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Delhi. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

In the past few days, Delhi recorded a rise in COVID-19 cases. Notably, the national capital is witnessing the third wave of COVID-19. The city added a huge amount of cases and deaths amid the festive season. In the first 17 days of November, 20 percent of cases and 16 percent of deaths have occurred in the national capital. There are currently over 40,000 active cases in Delhi. COVID-19 Situation in Delhi Should Come Under Control in Next 7 to 10 Days, Main Reason Behind Spike in Cases Is Pollution, Says Arvind Kejriwal.

As per official records, 1,03,228 cases and 1,250 deaths due to coronavirus have been reported between November 1 and 16 while 4,147 patients recovered during the same period. Past seven days alone saw 44,210 cases and 823 fatalities. The national capital had witnessed a sudden spike in coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000 level for the first time, and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11. India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 89.12 Lakh With 38,617 New Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours, Active Cases Goes Below 4.5 Lakh.

On Sunday Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also called a high-level meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal were present in the meeting. On Tuesday, the Delhi government capped wedding gathering at 50 people. The decision was taken to control the spread of COVID-19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2020 11:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).