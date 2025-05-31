New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): After an intensive eight-year manhunt, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Sonu, alias Pahalwan, alias Sonu Langada, a 32-year-old former national-level wrestler from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, declaring him a Proclaimed Offender in an Arms Act case.

The arrest, made on Thursday from his native village, marks a significant breakthrough in dismantling an illegal arms supply chain linked to multiple heinous crimes, including murder and dacoity, as per a press release.

According to the Crime Branch, the arrest stems from a 2016 case where Sonu was identified as the supplier of illegal arms to suspects Rahul alias Sunny and Vikash alias Vicky, involved in the murder of cable operator Devindra Rathi.

On April 6, 2016, a tip-off led to the arrest of Rahul and Vikash in Sector-36 of Rohini, as they allegedly planned a follow-up attack on Rathi's brother. The operation recovered one pistol, one country-made firearm, and 10 live cartridges, with both accused disclosing Sonu as their supplier, leading to a case under Section 25 of the Arms Act at PS Crime Branch in Delhi.

Despite multiple attempts, Sonu evaded capture and was declared a Proclaimed Offender on June 29, 2017, by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, North District, Rohini Courts. The case is still under trial before the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Rohini Courts.

The breakthrough came on May 29 when a Crime Branch team, acting on credible secret information and combining technical surveillance with manual intelligence, travelled to Village Kirthal, PS Ramala, District Baghpat of Uttar Pradesh. After a one-hour operation, they successfully apprehended Sonu.

During interrogation, Sonu revealed that his promising wrestling career was cut short in 2013 due to a road accident that resulted in the amputation of his right leg, plunging him into financial hardship. He admitted to turning to crime to support his family, becoming involved in supplying firearms and liquor to criminal networks, and participating in crimes like dacoity and murder, as detailed in the press release. (ANI)

