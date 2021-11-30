New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The Delhi customs on Monday seized the latest models of iPhones, suspected to be smuggled into the country from Sharjah at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

A senior customs official told ANI on the condition of anonymity that on suspicion two passengers were intercepted who had arrived at Delhi airport from Sharjah on a Spicejet flight. The passengers and their luggage were thoroughly checked.

"We have seized the latest 73 iPhone-13 (different models), gold jewellery, one white gold ring studded with precious stones from two passengers arrived from Sharjah," said the official.

The case is under investigation. (ANI)

