New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The customs department at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport arrested a foreign national for smuggling around 593 grammes of cocaine, said officials.

The arrest was made on the basis of specific intelligence input received by the Customs Department, according to officials.

According to the officials, the person apprehended is from Ghana and she was arriving from Addis Ababa.

The accused had ingested 48 capsules that contained 593 grammes of cocaine valued at Rs 8.30 crore, said the officials.

The recovered drug has been seized under the NDPS Act 1985 and further investigation is underway, according to the officials..

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

