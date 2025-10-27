New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Delhi Customs officials have seized over 2.5 kilograms of hydroponic weed from an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The seizure was made after officers intercepted the traveller, who had crossed the green channel without declaring any goods.

According to the officials, during an X-ray screening of his baggage, officials detected suspicious images, prompting a detailed examination. Upon inspection, officers discovered a green-coloured substance resembling hydroponic weed (ganja) concealed inside a false bottom of the luggage.

A total of ten packets weighing approximately 2,542 grams, including packing material, were recovered. The passenger was detained, and the narcotic substance was seized for further testing and investigation.

The recovered substance has been detained for further testing and investigation under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Earlier on Sunday, officers of Delhi Customs seized 170 grams of gold from an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

According to officials, the passenger was discreetly monitored at the gate and intercepted while attempting to exit through the green channel, typically reserved for travellers with no dutiable goods. During X-ray screening of his baggage, officers noticed suspicious images, prompting a detailed inspection.

On examination, a gold round weighing 170 grams was found ingeniously concealed under the cap of a plastic bottle. The gold was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

On October 22, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai apprehended three passengers and seized a large quantity of narcotics in two separate cases during the duty of October 20-21, said the agency.

The first case, based on specific intel, led to the interception of two passengers who arrived from Hong Kong on flight CX-663. Upon examination of their checked-in trolley bag, customs officials recovered 7.864 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (Marijuana). The illicit substance has an estimated market value of approximately Rs 7.86 crore. Both individuals were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, said the Customs in a press note.

In the second case, also stemming from specific intel, officers intercepted one passenger arriving from Bangkok on flight 6E-1052. A search of the passenger's checked-in trolley bag led to the discovery of 11.922 kg of suspected Hydroponic Weed, with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 11.922 crores. The passenger was subsequently arrested under the NDPS Act.

The combined haul from the two interceptions amounts to 19.786 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, with an estimated total value of Rs 19.786 crores. All the narcotic substances were concealed within the passengers' checked-in luggage. (ANI)

