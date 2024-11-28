New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in a meeting chaired by Lt. Governor VK Saxena, who also serves as the Chairman of DDA, approved significant changes to the slum and JJ policy on Thursday. The modifications aim to make in-situ rehabilitation under the "Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan" scheme, envisioned by the Prime Minister, more viable and implementable, according to a press statement issued by the DDA.

The approved changes include density relaxation, revised apportionment of land for remunerative and non-remunerative components, increased Floor Area Ratio (FAR), and the clubbing of clusters for redevelopment within a 5-kilometre radius, among other measures, the statement noted.

These modifications aim to not only provide dignified housing to slum dwellers in the city but also create a stock of affordable housing and commercial space for Delhi's residents.

As per the new policy, an increased FAR of 500 has been approved for both residential and remunerative components in in-situ rehabilitation projects on plots measuring 2,000 square metres or more. This marks a significant rise from the previous FAR of 300 for the commercial component and 400 for the rehabilitation component, the statement added.

Under the revised guidelines, at least 40% of the total plot area will be allocated for residential purposes, with the remaining area available for remunerative or commercial use. Additionally, any unutilised FAR in the rehabilitation component can now be transferred to the remunerative/commercial plot area, making projects more financially viable for developers.

This decision ensures a greater number of dwelling units for slum dwellers and increased commercial space, enabling the accommodation of 100% of beneficiaries in-situ.

In cases where plots across a 5-kilometre radius are clubbed, developers will be permitted to redevelop one site exclusively for slum rehabilitation in modern multi-storey complexes, while the other site can be developed for residential or commercial use.

The initiative seeks to provide eligible residents of informal JJ clusters with modern housing equipped with essential public amenities. It is seen as a significant step toward social empowerment, offering ownership titles to residents and enhancing their sense of security and stability.

By upgrading housing and infrastructure, the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation (ISR) programme supports the integration of slum dwellers into the formal urban framework, fostering social mobility and improving the quality of life for the urban poor.

The approved proposal will now be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, for the issuance of a final notification. (ANI)

