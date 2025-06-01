New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): A 30-year-old delivery boy was stabbed by two robbers in the DBG Road police station area of Delhi early on Sunday morning. The victim, identified as Dharmendra, was returning home on his bike when the assailants, riding a scooty, intercepted him, the police said.

According to police, the robbers snatched Dharmendra's mobile phone and around Rs4,000 in cash. When he resisted, one of the attackers stabbed him in the stomach before fleeing the scene.

Dharmendra was rushed to RML Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Authorities have launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits. Further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old woman, identified as Menaka Singh, was allegedly strangled to death in the Baljeet Nagar area under the Patel Nagar police station, Delhi Police reported on Saturday.

According to Delhi Police, information was received regarding a murder in the Baljeet Nagar area of PS Patel Nagar. It was found that a 32-year-old lady identified as Menaka Singh was strangled. She was a homemaker whose husband works as a salesman in a Kirti Nagar furniture store.

The accused, Dharmendra Kumar, aged 28 years, has been arrested. (ANI)

