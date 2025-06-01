Nashik, June 1: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday arrived in Nashik where he is scheduled to chair a meeting for the preparation of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held here in 2027. Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Plans Are On To Manage Devotees Rush at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

Seers from 13 akhadas and representatives of various agencies concerned will attend the meeting. Later, Fadnavis will attend a programme at the Maharashtra Environmental Engineering Training and Research Academy (MEETRA) at Nashik Road.