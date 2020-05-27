India News | Delhi Dy CM Interacts with Principals Regarding Reopening of Schools

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday interacted with principals of all government schools in the national capital over the issue of reopening schools in the coming academic year since their shutdown from March onwards due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Sisodia, through a tweet, said that he had interacted with close to one thousand principals and asked them for inputs related to opening the institutions whenever a decision is taken in this regard.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai's Dharavi Rise to 1,639: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 27, 2020.

According to a release, Sisodia asked the principals to "reach out to all children through the phone to see if they are in Delhi or have gone back to their native places."

"Also check if they were able to use online classes, SMS/IVR and what is their feedback about it. Second, to start the planning process for reopening of the school based on the context of your own school."

Also Read | Karanataka Govt Decides to Name Yelahanka Bridge After Vinayak Savarkar, HD Kumaraswamy Opposes Move.

He also stressed that maintaining social distancing, sanitisation among others would be of utmost priority when the reopening takes place.

Delhi's Education Department has issued a "Preparatory Planning Framework for Heads of Schools" to meet and discuss the plans for reopening.

The national capital, with 14,465 COVID-19 cases is one of the worst affected States by the infection in the country. However, 7,223 patients have been cured and discharged so far after receiving treatment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)