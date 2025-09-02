New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to fine-tune national capital's revised State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC).

Senior officials from the Department of Environment and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) apprised him on future climate trends projected up to 2050 and the corresponding adaptive measures across all priority sectors.

Sirsa said that Delhi's people-centric government, under the leadership of our CM Rekha Gupta, is committed to multi-layered scrutiny of every policy so that it delivers tangible benefits while safeguarding air quality and the broader climate.

"We are determined to move beyond lip-service, each proposal must translate into real relief on the ground," Sirsa added.

Officials began with an overview of Delhi's climate-change vulnerability, highlighting how rising heat stress, urban flooding, water scarcity, and faster energy-demand growth may converge to amplify risks to public health and infrastructure. The Minister noted that these intertwined threats make it imperative to accelerate resilience measures alongside emission reductions.

During the detailed review, the Energy and Power segment covered progress on LED saturation, smart metering, enhanced power-supply efficiency, and the roll-out of charging infrastructure to accelerate green mobility. Officials also outlined efforts to scale renewable energy and improve grid resilience to future heat extremes.

Urban Planning discussions touched on integrated waste management--from municipal solid waste and legacy-dump bio-mining to construction-and-demolition debris and e-waste--alongside storm-water drainage upgrades and measures to secure the Yamuna floodplain.

The Minister noted that the technical soundness of these initiatives appeared robust but asked teams to ensure community participation in execution.

In Transport, the meeting examined strategies to discourage private-vehicle dependence, expand clean public-transport fleets and charging networks. The presentation also included Health adaptation pathways under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health, including early-warning systems for extreme heat and strengthened disease surveillance.

Parallel sessions on Forest & Biodiversity, Agriculture & Horticulture, and Water highlighted afforestation drives, climate-resilient farming techniques, groundwater regulation, and water-body rejuvenation.

The Minister welcomed the integrated Yamuna Action Plan, Heat Action Plan, and Air-Pollution Mitigation Plan as crucial cross-cutting frameworks and directed departments to streamline monitoring so that progress remains transparent to the public.

Sirsa concluded by instructing officials to submit the refined SAPCC and its implementation schedule for the final approval of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

He reiterated that Delhi will remain future-ready only through decisive action, "not tomorrow, but starting today--because every citizen of Delhi deserves a healthier, climate-secure city." (ANI)

