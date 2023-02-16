New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The AAP on Thursday said it "respectfully disagrees" with a city court's decision to dismiss the bail application of its communications in-charge Vijay Nair in a Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case.

The party, in a statement, said that it will be challenging the order through an appeal

Also Read | Doordarshan DG @Mayank23Agrawal’s Welcome Address at #DDDialogue #Budget2023 … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

The court of Special Judge M K Nagpal also dismissed the bail applications of four others -- Sharath Reddy, Abhishek Boinpally, Benoy Babu and Sameer Mahendru -- in the case, saying the stage was not set to grant them bail.

"The whole narrative of a scam taking place in the liquor policy is a total sham and smacks of political vendetta. We respectfully disagree with the court's bail order passed today and will be challenging it through an appeal," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on the court's decision to reject Nair's bail.

Also Read | Jal Jan Abhiyan: Water Security Major Concern, India Should Revive Ancient Connect with Nature, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"We have full faith in the judiciary and are confident that the courts will eventually prove that this case is nothing but a sham," the party said.

The money laundering case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other excise department officials were also named as accused in the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) FIRs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)