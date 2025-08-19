New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Central Bureau of India (CBI) on a plea filed by businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall challenging the charge sheet filed against him and the summoning order in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued notice to the CBI and sought a response from the CBI. The matter has been listed the matter on hearing on November 25.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) DP Singh appeared on behalf of the CBI.

During the hearing, the CBI had challenged the maintainability of the petition. It had been said that the petitioner had come to the High Court after two years. This petition will not lie.

SPP DP Singh submitted that the cognisance order could have been challenged. It was taken 2 years ago. Now they want to file a quashing petition after two years of cognisance taken.

Dhall has filed the petition through Advocate Adit S Pujari. The counsel submitted that the petition challenges the charge sheet and summoning order, not the FIR. It was argued that Dhall was not part of the alleged conspiracy with other accused persons.

Advocate Pujari further had submitted that in 2023, CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet against Dhall. Thereafter, the Cognisance was taken and summons were issued.

In July 2024, the investigation was completed, and a supplementary charge sheet was filed. In February 2025, they filed a list of unrelied-upon documents. We are not seeking a stay, he added.

The court had asked the CBI, Your only objection is that the period of limitation is over?

The agency had submitted that the plea will not lie. The court has a narrow scope.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and others are also accused in the matter. (ANI)

