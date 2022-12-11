Hyderabad, December 11: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers on Sunday walked out of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, K Kavitha's residence in Banjara Hills after questioning the latter in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

According to sources, the CBI officers questioned the CM's daughter for over seven hours. On December 6, Kavitha said she would be available for questioning at her residence at 11 am on December 11 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. K Kavitha, Telangana MLC and KCR's Daughter, Summoned by CBI in Connection with Delhi Excise Policy Case.

Earlier, CBI wrote to her stating that it would visit her residence at 11 am on December 11 and record her statement in connection with the case. Kavitha had earlier written to the probe agency seeking deferment of summons, slated on December 6, to anytime between December 11 and 15 (except 13) because of her preoccupied schedule. TRS Leader K Kavitha Says ‘Not Scared of ED Action, Tell Us What Modi Government Did for Telangana?'.

The CBI had earlier summoned her on December 6 in connection with the case. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is one of the accused in the case. The new excise Policy of the Delhi government was scrapped after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into the matter.

The chargesheet submitted by the CBI in the liquor 'scam' case, however, did not include Sisodia's name. The chargesheet named seven accused, including AAP's communications chief Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

