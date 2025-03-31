New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): A major fire was reported from New Delhi's Zakhira area on Monday. A slipper and shoe-cutting waste godown caught fire near the railway line in an area of approximately 1000 sq yards.

As per the information, ten railway signal boxes also caught fire due to the waste near the railway line. A total of five fire tenders rushed to the accident site. No casualties have been reported in the matter as of now.

"Fire broke out in shoes and slipper cutting waste godown near railway line in open area approx 1000 sq yards and fire was also in ten railway signal boxes due to waste near Railway line, Zakhira area, No casualty reported, Total 5 fire tenders were rushed to the site", Delhi Fire Service said in a statement.

Further details are awaited into the matter.

Earlier on Sunday, a fire that broke out in a multispecialty hospital in the Laxmi Nagar area of the national capital in the late hours of Sunday was brought under control.

The incident occurred at Makkar Hospital in Priyadarshni Vihar, Laxmi Nagar at around 11.42-11.43 pm on Sunday night.

Soon after receiving the information, four fire tenders were rushed to the site at 12.15 am on Monday and engaged in a firefighting operation and eventually, the situation was brought under control.

According to reports, the fire started in the bed and window air conditioner on the ground floor of the B+G+2 storey building.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Makkar Hospital is a multi-specialty hospital with a 50-bed capacity, providing various healthcare services, including dermatology, dentistry, pediatrics, gynecology, orthopedics, and physiotherapy. (ANI)

