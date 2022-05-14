New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Expressing grief over the Delhi fire tragedy, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday informed that a total of 27 bodies have been recovered so far from the building that caught fire yesterday evening.

The minister also said that the eight injured persons have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy Stirs Row Amid Language War, Says 'Hindi Speakers Sell Pani Puri'.

"It's a very sad incident. It was a massive fire that broke out in a 4 storey building near Mundka metro station. 27 bodies have been recovered and 8 injured have been admitted to the hospital," Jain told ANI.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sameer Sharma, 50 people were rescued so far and the rescue operation is underway.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: 20 Dead, 40 in Hospital After Massive Fire At 3-Storey Building Near Mundka Metro Station.

Earlier in the day, on preliminary enquiry, it was found that it is a four-story commercial building generally used for providing office space for companies, the police said.

The fire broke on the 1st floor of the building which is an office of CCTV cameras and router manufacturing company. The owners of the company are in police custody.

"Efforts are being made to control the situation," the police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)