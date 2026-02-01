Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): It's officially a wrap for 'Mirzapur: The Film'! On Sunday, the makers announced the news with a post that featured a clapperboard of 'Mirzapur'.

"It's a wrap! #MirzapurTheFilm," the caption read.

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is also a part of the film, shared multiple pictures and videos with the cast and the production team.

Featured in the frame are Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, and Harshita Gaur among others.

"It's a wrap! Always the best time with this gang on set ! Reuniting with this team & reliving Sweety Gupta felt so special. Cant wait for you to watch Mirzapur - The Film on the BIG screen. It's going to be wild," she wrote.

The film adaptation of the Prime Video crime thriller series, which explores power dynamics and the criminal underworld in the heartland of northern India, is set to debut in 2026.

It has creator Puneet Krishna at the helm and Gurmmeet Singh, who has previously directed 17 episodes of the series, as a director, as per Variety.

The theatrical venture will feature the return of the show's principal cast, including Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi. Abhishek Banerjee is also confirmed to reprise his role as the Compounder.

Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, who are producing the film, have described the project as an opportunity to expand the series' scope.

"It is a landmark milestone for us to bring the quintessential 'Mirzapur' experience to our audiences, yet again, but this time on the big screen. Over the course of three successful seasons, this acclaimed franchise has struck all the right chords with fans through its powerful storytelling and memorable characters - from the likes of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya, and Munna Bhaiya, to name a few. We believe that adapting such a treasured series into a film will undoubtedly make for an even more engrossing watch, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the world of 'Mirzapur' like never before. We are stoked to collaborate with Prime Video, once again, and look forward to delivering a grand cinematic experience, which will truly live up to the expectations of our dedicated fanbase," the producers said in a joint statement.

An official release date is yet to be unveiled. (ANI)

