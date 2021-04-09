New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) A five-year-old boy died in a fire at a slum cluster in the Rohini area here on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ajmer, a resident of the Bengali Basti slum cluster, they said.

The fire had engulfed 24 shanties of the cluster and 12 fire tenders were deployed, according to police.

Ajmer was rescued and taken to the Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Rohini, where doctors declared the child brought dead, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that the crime team was called at the spot and it carried out inspection.

The headman of the slum cluster, Anarul, stated that there were 24 shanties, he said.

“A case has been registered under section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation in this matter is in progress,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)