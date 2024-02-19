New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Delhi police special staff of West District apprehended 18 gamblers and seized over Rs 3.5 lakh in cash on February 16. Police also recovered five packs of playing cards, Delhi police said on Monday.

Anurag Singh, resident of DDA Flat, Rajouri Garden, who was the organiser along with 17 others who were gambling in the flat were nabbed during the raid.

A cash amount of Rs 3,56,070 was seized.

According to DCP West Vichitra Veer, "A secret information regarding gambling in Tagore Garden, Rajouri Garden was received on February 16. Immediately, a raiding team was constituted. During raid at DDA Flat, Tagore Garden, Rajouri Garden, Delhi team apprehended 18 gamblers and recovered Rs 3,56,070. 5 packets of playing cards were also recovered."

He further said that accordingly, a case under section 3/4/9/55 Delhi Public Gambling Act was registered and all accused persons were apprehended. (ANI)

