New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): In line with its commitment to clean the Yamuna river, the BJP-led Delhi government will install 32 real-time water quality monitoring stations to monitor the river water and the drains flowing into it.

A senior official said ten stations will be set up on the Yamuna River and 22 on major drains.

Some of the Yamuna river sites where Monitoring Stations will be set up include Palla, ISBT Bridge, ITO Bridge, Nizamuddin Bridge, Okhla Barrage, etc. The major drains that will be included are Najafgarh, Metcalfe House, Khyber Pass, Sweeper Colony, along with some border drains that include Singhu Border (DD6, Sonepat), Bahadurgarh, Shahdara, Sahibabad and Banthia.

These Monitoring Stations will monitor the river along with drains flowing into it and record the date of the cleaning procedure.

All the monitoring stations are expected to be operational by the end of this year. The tender process has already been initiated. These stations will monitor water quality in real time and transmit the data directly to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) server.

These stations will monitor key pollutants, for instance, BOD (Biological Oxygen Demand), COD (Chemical Oxygen Demand), TSS (Total Suspended Solids), along with Levels of Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Ammonia.

The Yamuna cleaning project is already underway, where the treatement of sewage has begun. Delhi LG VK Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Minister Parvesh Verma are monitoring the procedure. The trio has regularly inspected major drains that also fall into the river.

Yamuna cleaning has been a significant issue in the state, where the previous government promised to clean it but failed to do so. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has also promised and plans to clean it within its first tenure.

In the Delhi budget 2025- 26, Delhi CM Gupta allocated 500 crore specifically for Yamuna cleaning, where funding will be designated for the construction of 40 decentralised sewage treatment plants (STPs). The aim is to treat the water before it enters the river, thereby addressing pollution at its source. A 1500 cr budget has also been allocated to rejuvenate Yamuna and improve the state's sewage infrastructure. (ANI)

