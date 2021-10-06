New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Delhi government has invited applications to give cash incentive to outstanding players from the national capital who have brought laurels in international, national and state tournaments.

The last date to submit applications is October 30.

Also Read | Mysuru Dasara Celebrations 2021 Live Streaming: Know When & Where to Watch Live Telecast of 10-Day Festival Beginning Tomorrow.

"Every year, the sports branch invites online applications for providing cash incentive to the outstanding sportspersons of Delhi on account of bringing laurels for the country as well as Delhi state in various international, national and state tournaments," the sports branch said in an official order.

"Accordingly, the government invites online applications for providing cash incentive to those outstanding players of Delhi state who have brought laurels in various tournaments for the period from 1-4-2019 to 31-03-2020," it added.

Also Read | Indian Users Reportedly Conned by Fake E-Commerce Websites Amid Festive Season Boom.

"One applicant has to submit only one application for all his or her achievements. If more than one application is submitted by an applicant, then all his or her applications will be summarily rejected," the order said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)