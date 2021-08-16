New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The Delhi government has ordered the vaccination of staffers working at various institutions under the Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) since they have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic.

The DTTE has also issued a list of dedicated vaccination sites where teaching and non-teaching staff can get inoculated.

"All the teaching and non-teaching staff working in various institutions under DTTE have been at the forefront as Covid Warriors against the GNCTD's fight against COVID-19 pandemic," the order said.

To maximise the safety and health of the education community, the DTTE requires all teaching and non-teaching staff of its institutions to be vaccinated on an urgent basis, it said.

"Accordingly, the heads of institutions under DTTE are directed to ensure that all teaching and non-teaching staff who have not taken the first dose should be vaccinated, within 15 days positively at the dedicated sites," the order read.

It also directed the heads of the institutions to ensure that staffers who have taken their first dose should get their second as per the protocol issued by the Ministry of Health and Family welfare.

The order will be applicable to all officers and officials posted at the headquarters of the DTTE. It also asked the heads of the institutions to upload the status of vaccinated staff on the Google tracker.

